July 9 (UPI) -- Nashville SC was withdrawn from the "MLS is Back Tournament" after multiple positive coronavirus tests, Major League Soccer announced Thursday.

With the team's withdrawal, Nashville SC became the second club to pull out of the MLS' tournament in Orlando, Fla. FC Dallas was withdrawn from the competition Monday due to a high number of positive test results.

"We have withdrawn Nashville SC from the 'MLS is Back Tournament.' Due to the number of positive tests, the club has been unable to train since arriving in Orlando and would not be able to play matches," MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a statement Thursday.

"For every decision we make in our return to play, the well-being of our players, staff, officials and all participants is our top priority."

Nashville SC's match against the Chicago Fire -- originally scheduled for Wednesday -- was postponed Tuesday as the league discussed the team's future in the tournament. After Nashville's withdrawal, there are now only 24 clubs competing in Orlando.

The league also reconfigured the tournament to consist of six groups of four teams, with the Fire moving from Group A to Group B.

Since arriving in Orlando, nine players on Nashville have tested positive for the virus.

"In what has been a challenging year, and in an uncharted environment created by the tornado that devastated our city and COVID-19, this is another big disappointing outcome for Nashville SC and its supporters," Nashville CEO Ian Ayre said in a statement Thursday.

"Our focus now lays on the recovery of our players who have been infected with COVID-19 and on getting our complete traveling party back home safely. Once everyone is safe and healthy in Nashville, we can then turn the page and focus on our preparation and participation in the return to play for the latter half of the season post Orlando."

The "MLS is Back Tournament" kicked off Wednesday with Orlando City beating Inter Miami CF 2-1.