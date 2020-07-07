July 7 (UPI) -- Major League Soccer announced Tuesday that Nashville SC's match against the Chicago Fire in the "MLS is Back Tournament" has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

The postponement of the game between Nashville and Chicago comes after the withdrawal of FC Dallas from the tournament Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since arriving at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla., last month, FC Dallas has had 10 players and one member of its technical staff record positive tests.

Nashville's match against Chicago was originally scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

"Since arriving in Orlando on July 3, five Nashville players have had confirmed positive tests for COVID-19," MLS said in a statement Tuesday. "Two of the players received the confirmed positive results during the weekend and three players received confirmed positive results last night.

RELATED FC Dallas withdrawn from MLS tournament due to coronavirus

"In addition, four other players have received inconclusive test results, and require further testing. In conjunction with the club, MLS will continue to evaluate Nashville SC's participation in the MLS is Back Tournament following the results of additional testing."

The league also announced Tuesday that the match between FC Toronto and D.C. United -- originally scheduled for Friday -- will now take place Sunday due to Toronto's delayed arrival in Orlando. As a result, the game between the San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders set for Friday will now happen at 9 p.m. EDT.

The "MLS is Back Tournament" is set to begin at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday when Orlando City SC takes on Inter Miami CF.