July 6 (UPI) -- Sergio Ramos scored a goal with a second-half penalty kick to lead Real Madrid to a seventh consecutive La Liga victory and helped extend its league lead over Barcelona with just four games left on the schedule.

Real Madrid wrestled the lead away from Barcelona after Matchday 29 and has held the top spot in Spain's top league since June 18. A Barcelona stretch of three draws in four matches has enabled its rivals to take control.

Ramos' late winner provided an additional three points for Real Madrid after the win against Athletic Club Sunday in Bilbao. Barcelona went on to beat Villarreal 4-1 after the Real Madrid win, but remains four points behind their rivals.

"That's a hugely important three points," Ramos said of the Madrid win. "We knew this was one of the most important games we had left in La Liga. You always come up against opposition who are going to make life very hard for you in Bilbao.

"We had 11 cup finals remaining after the lockdown, and we had to take it step-by-step to try and take three points from each game."

Barcelona has won the last two previous La Liga titles and four of the previous five Spanish soccer crowns. Barcelona held a two-point lead over Madrid in the La Liga standings when the league resumed June 11 after a three month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona led the league for 17 of the first 29 weeks.

Barcelona battles Espanyol at 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Camp Nou in Barcelona. Madrid's next match is against Alaves at 4 p.m. EDT Friday in Madrid.