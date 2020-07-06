July 6 (UPI) -- FC Dallas was forced to withdraw from the "MLS is Back Tournament" after numerous members of the club tested positive for the coronavirus, Major League Soccer announced Monday.

Since arriving at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla., last month, the club has had 10 players and one member of its technical staff record positive tests. According to the league, the team has been under quarantine since then and been unable to train.

"Given the impact of the number of positive tests on the club's ability to train and play competitive matches, we have made the decision to withdraw FC Dallas from the MLS is Back Tournament," MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a statement Monday.

"The health of everyone involved in our return to play has always been our top priority, and we will continue to make decisions consistent with that priority."

Before arriving in Florida, the club had three positive tests. Of the 557 players currently in Orlando, 13 total players have tested positive for the virus -- with 10 of those being FC Dallas players and the remaining three coming from two other clubs.

FC Dallas was scheduled to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Thursday in the opening match of the tournament, but that game was postponed.

"As we continue to focus on the well-being of our players, coaches and staff who are in isolation in Orlando, we understand it is not in their best interests to compete at this time," FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez said Monday. "While we're disappointed, the health and safety of our traveling delegation as well as our league partners is our highest priority."

FC Dallas had been drawn into Group B of the MLS tournament. The team was set to face the Seattle Sounders, San Jose Earthquakes and Whitecaps.