June 30 (UPI) -- Barcelona forward Lionel Messi netted his 700th career goal in a draw with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday at Camp Nou in Spain's La Liga.

Messi, who hit the post in the first half with a curling shot, converted a penalty kick with a Panenka-style chip, which resulted in Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak diving the wrong way. He has now scored 630 times for Barcelona in 724 appearances across all club competitions and another 70 goals for Argentina in 138 international matches.

Advertisement

With the score -- which gave Barcelona a 2-1 advantage in the 50th minute -- Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo as the only active players to reach 700 career goals. Ronaldo accomplished the feat last October on a penalty kick in Portugal's 2-1 loss to Ukraine in the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

Messi became the seventh player in history to officially reach the 700-goal milestone, joining Josef Bican, Romario, Pele, Ferenc Puskas, Ronaldo and Gerd Muller.

Messi, 33, is the top scorer for both club and country by a significant margin, having surpassed Barcelona legend Cesar Rodriguez (232 goals) in 2012 and former Argentina international star Gabriel Batistuta (52 goals) in 2016.

In 2014, Messi moved ahead of former Athletic Bilbao striker Telmo Zarra, who tallied 251 goals in La Liga play, to become the Spanish league's all-time top scorer. Messi currently has 441 goals in La Liga.

Messi's goal Tuesday was his 22nd of the season. He has scored 20 or more goals in 12 consecutive seasons.

Messi is under contract with Barcelona until 2021.