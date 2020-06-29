Raheem Sterling (pictured) and Kevin De Bruyne each scored in Manchester City's 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarterfinals Sunday in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

June 29 (UPI) -- Manchester City claimed a spot in the FA Cup semifinals after a 2-0 shutout of Premier League foe Newcastle United in the tournament quarterfinals.

The Sky Blues picked up the victory Sunday at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

"We are in the semifinals," Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola told reporters. "It was not easy to attack against a team defending so deep but it was a good performance.

"I am happy to go back to London, to Wembley."

City and Newcastle were scoreless midway through the first half before the Sky Blues earned a penalty kick. Newcastle defender Fabian Schar pushed Gabriel Jesus from behind to prompt the penalty kick. Sky Blues star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne netted a successful attempt from the penalty spot in the 37th minute to give City a 1-0 edge at halftime.

Sky Blues forward Phil Foden set up the second score when he dribbled up the field and sent a pass to his left to find Raheem Sterling in the 68th minute. Sterling brought the ball in before he turned up field and dribbled toward the top of the box. Sterling then stopped short of the box and dribbled to his right before he ripped a 20-yard shot into the right side of the net to double the lead.

The Sky Blues battle Liverpool at 3:15 p.m. EDT Thursday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. City will face Arsenal in the FA Cup semifinals on July 19 in London. The winner of that match will play Manchester United or Chelsea in the FA Cup final.