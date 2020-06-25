Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored and had an assist in a win against Crystal Palace Wednesday in Liverpool, England. Pool Photo by Shaun Botterill/EPA-EFE

June 25 (UPI) -- Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was one of four Reds players to score in a dominant display against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Sadio Mane also scored in the 4-0 triumph Wednesday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Liverpool can now clinch the Premier League title if Manchester City beats Chelsea Thursday night.

"Since I came here I said I want to win the Premier League with the team," Salah told reporters. "The city didn't win it for a long time, so it was the right time.

"Maybe last year we had a chance to win it but Manchester City also performed really good and they won it. It's our time to win it and it's great."

The Reds and Eagles were scoreless midway through the first half before Alexander-Arnold lined up for a free kick while about 25 yards away from the Eagles goal. The Reds right back lifted the shot over a wall of defenders and found the upper-right corner of the net in the 23rd minute.

Salah doubled the lead just before the half when he beat Eagles keeper Wayne Hennessey in the 44th minute. Reds center midfielder Fabinho received a pass at midfield to spark that sequence. Fabinho then spotted Salah deep on the Eagles half. He took two touches forward before he chipped a beautiful pass over several defenders and onto the foot of Salah as he ran into the box. Salah finished the play with a left-footed shot past Hennessey.

Fabinho gave the Reds a 3-0 edge in the 55th minute. The Reds exchanged several passes on the Eagles third of the field before left back Andy Robertson connected with Fabinho while he stood 35 yards from the goal. Fabinho then took two touches before he rifled a rip into the right side of the net.

Mane scored the final goal in the 69th minute. The Senegalese striker showed off his impressive speed on that play. Mane ran up the left flank before he sent a pass to Roberto Firmino on the Reds half to start the sequence. He then bolted past midfield as Firmino turned and fired a pass to Salah on the other side of the field. Salah spotted Mane's backside run and smacked a one-touch pass between several defenders. The ball was placed just ahead of Mane, who ran onto the pass and smacked a grounded shot by Hennessey.

"We showed a lot, if not everything, of what helped us into the position we are in now," Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said. "There are obviously different ways of football, different ways you can play this game but you don't have to compare it, so it's not too important.

"What I saw [Wednesday], I wanted to have that before this part of the season and I said to the boys, 'I want to see actually the best behind-closed-doors football ever.' I'm not sure if it was the best football but it was, for sure, the best counter-pressing behind closed doors ever."

Liverpool battles second-place Manchester City at 3:15 p.m. EDT July 2 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.