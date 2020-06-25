Liverpool FC fans celebrate outside Thursday at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England. Liverpool was crowned champions of the Premier League for the first time in three decades. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

June 25 (UPI) -- Liverpool was crowned Premier League champions Thursday, ending the club's 30-year wait for a topflight title.

The Reds beat Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday to leave them needing only two points to win the title. Liverpool eventually clinched their first league title since 1990 when second-place Manchester City suffered a 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Thursday at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City's defeat left them unable to catch Liverpool in the standings with seven games remaining.

"I have no words. It's unbelievable," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after Chelsea's win. "It's much more than I ever thought, to become champions with this outstanding club is unbelievable."

Liverpool claimed the Premier League championship -- the 19th in club history -- in record-setting time. Since the inception of England's league system in 1888, no club has clinched the title with seven games left.

The Reds put together 18 consecutive wins in the English league from October through late February and won every league match at home this season. Liverpool also set a club record of 44 matches without a loss, dating back to last season.

"This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club," Liverpool's principal owner John W. Henry said in a statement on social media. "It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title."

Liverpool held a 25-point advantage atop the standings when the Premier League suspended play in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league resumed its season this month.