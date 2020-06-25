Manchester United's Anthony Martial has 19 goals this season after a hat trick in a win against Sheffield United on Wednesday in Manchester, England. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA

June 25 (UPI) -- Anthony Martial scored goals in the seventh, 44th and 74th minutes to lead Manchester United to a shutout of Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The Red Devils remain in fifth place after the 3-0 triumph Wednesday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Martial now has 19 goals this season.

"It is my first career hat trick," Martial told MUTV after the match. "I hope to have more. The team was very good today. It was a very good game. We had a lot of chances so I'm happy."

Marcus Rashford collected a loose ball in the box before the game's first goal. He then turned and hit a hard pass to find Martial from about six yards out. Martial used a one-touch shot to beat Sheffield keeper Simon Moore from point-blank range.

Martial doubled the Red Devils' lead just before halftime. United midfielder Paul Pogba sent a short pass into the box for right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka in that exchange. Wan-Bissaka then sent a pass to the middle of the box. Martial ran onto the pass and ripped another short shot by Moore in the 44th minute.

The Red Devils took the 2-0 lead into the break before Martial completed his first hat trick midway through the second act. Martial received a pass above the Sheffield box on that play.

He then made a pass to his left to find Rashford for a give-and-go. Rashford split the defense and found his teammate who was six yards away from the net. Martial finished the play with a short chip over Moore to find the net.

"I am especially happy for Anthony scoring his first hat trick," Reds midfielder Nemanja Matic said. "It is very important for him to score goals.

"It is important for every striker for confidence. I am happy that our strikers are in good condition and for me Anthony was man of the match. He used almost every chance he had to score. Let us see in the future what he can do for us but I am happy for him and congratulations to him."

Manchester United will battle Norwich City in an FA Cup quarterfinal clash at 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich, England.