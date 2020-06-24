Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane hadn't played since Jan. 1 before he made his 200th career Premier League appearance Tuesday in London. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

June 24 (UPI) -- English striker Harry Kane scored his first goal of 2020 in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 win against West Ham United in London.

Kane scored the clincher in the 82nd minute of the shutout Tuesday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He also made his 200th career appearance in the Premier League. Spurs resumed their season with a 1-1 draw against Manchester United Friday after a three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was a great night," Kane told SpursTV. "The most important thing was the win, for sure. Coming off a draw on Friday we needed to get back to winning ways, especially for the momentum for the last seven games."

Kane hadn't played for Spurs since he sustained a hamstring injury on Jan. 1.

Spurs and West Ham played a scoreless first half before a mistake handed Tottenham a 1-0 edge. Giovani Lo Celso sent a corner kick in for Spurs at the start of the 64th-minute sequence. The ball fell into the middle of the box before it was deflected toward the net. It then trickled to the ground and landed at the feet of West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek before he could see it land. Soucek accidentally flicked the ball into his own net past keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Kane struck about 20 minutes later. West Ham turned the ball over on an attack during that sequence. Erik Lamela started the play with an interception at the top of Spurs' box. Lamela then did a give-and-go pass to get out of traffic before he played the ball up to Heung-min Son. The Spurs striker then split the last line of defense and laced a ball ahead for Kane.

The Spurs star sprinted through the middle of the field before he spotted up for a one-on-one with Fabianski from about 20 yards out. Kane finished the play by firing a shot just outside of Fabianski's left hip for the final score of the match.

"It's been a while, it's been nearly six months," Kane said of his injury absence. "I'd had a couple of chances before so it was nice to get that one through and finish it off."

Spurs travel for a Premier League clash against Sheffield United at 1 p.m. EDT July 2 at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England.

"It was deserved, not an amazing match, but it's very difficult to play amazing in this period," Spurs manager Jose Mourinho said of Tuesday's win. "We were consistent, always under control and we always had the feeling of 'we are going to win this game."