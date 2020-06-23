Manchester City's Sergio Aguero sustained a knee injury in the first half of a win against Burnley Monday in Manchester, England. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

June 23 (UPI) -- Manchester City dominated Burnley with a 5-0 triumph in the Premier League, but lost star striker Sergio Aguero in the process.

Aguero limped off the field just before halftime in the lopsided affair Monday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Sky Blues coach Pep Guardiola said after the game that Aguero's knee injury "doesn't look good."

"[Aguero] felt something in his knee and he will struggle in the last month, but we will see," Guardiola told reporters.

"The doctor said [Tuesday] we will know more, but it doesn't look good at this moment."

Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez each scored twice for the Sky Blues. Bernardo Silva recorded two assists. Foden drew first blood in the 22nd minute. Silva dribbled on the right side of the box before he found Foden at the top of the box. Foden trapped the ball with his left boot before he ripped a shot into the near post, just past an outstretched Nick Pope.

Mahrez scored his first goal in the 43rd minute. Sky Blues defender Fernandinho lifted a long pass down the right flank to spark that sequence. Mahrez caught up to the feed before he took his dribble into the Burnley box. He took on two defenders before he found some space for a right-footed shot. Mahrez finished the play with a short strike into the far-post netting.

Mahrez gave the Sky Blues a 3-0 edge with a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time. Gabriel Jesus then came in for Aguero after Aguero injured his knee.

David Silva increased the advantage to 4-0 with another Sky Blues score in the 51st minute. Bernardo Silva slipped into the box before he spotted David Silva for a pass right in front of the net. David Silva slid in and finished the point-blank attempt.

Foden found the net for a final time in the 63rd minute. Jesus received a pass in the middle of the box before he found Foden to his left on that play. Foden finished the sequence with a left-footed shot by Pope.

The Sky Blues face Chelsea at 3:15 p.m. EDT Thursday at Stamford Bridge in London.