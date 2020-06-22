Valencia's Goncalo Guedes (R) scored the first goal of a 2-0 win against Osasuna on Sunday at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain. Photo by Biel Alino/EPA-EFE

June 22 (UPI) -- A stumbling sprint that turned into a score and a bicycle kick were among the best goals this weekend across European soccer leagues La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and the Premier League.

Serie A joined the trio of leagues for weekend games for the first time in more than three months due to a coronavirus pandemic suspension. France's Ligue 1 -- which had its season canceled -- is the lone league of Europe's five major leagues to remain inactive.

More than two dozen games were held in each league over Saturday and Sunday. The soccer stars from Spain, Italy, Germany and England combined for 76 goals.

Valencia's Goncalo Guedes might have had the best score of the weekend. The Portuguese midfielder sparked his team to a 2-0 win against Osasuna Sunday at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain. He also assisted Valencia's second score.

La Liga: Valencia's Goncalo Guedes vs. Osasuna

Left back Jaume Costa kicked a pass up to Guedes on the left flank to setup the first goal of Valencia's win against Osasuna. Guedes then sprinted past midfield. He cut between two defenders with his dribble but was tripped up in the process.

Guedes nearly fell headfirst on the grass but managed to keep his balance while he kept control of the ball. Another defender than came in and tripped Guedes and forced him closer to the ground.

Guedes then jumped up and dribbled around a third defender before he reached the box. He side-stepped a fourth defender before he put a hesitation move on another defender. Guedes then ripped a shot into the upper right corner of the net.

La Liga: Athletic Club's Inigo Martinez vs. Real Betis

Athletic Club fullback Inigo Martinez showed off his sensational touch for the lone score of a 1-0 win against Real Betis Saturday at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Athletic Club winger Inigo Cordoba took in a free kick pass inside the box at the start of that play. Cordoba then laced in a quick pass to Martinez at the near post.

Martinez used his left heel to flick a blind shot toward the net. The kick took a deflection off a Real Betis defender before it found the upper corner of the near-post netting.

Premier League: Leicester City's Ben Chilwell vs. Watford

Leicester City left back Ben Chilwell scored one of the best goals of the weekend in the Premier League. The defender scored a go-ahead goal against Watford in the 90th minute of a 1-1 draw Saturday in Watford, England.

Leicester's Demarai Gray spotted Chilwell on the left flank during the exchange. Gray sent a pass to his teammate before Chilwell brought the ball down. The Leicester defender took a brief touch before he used his left boot to crush an 18-yard shot into the far-post netting.

Premier League: Watford's Craig Dawson vs. Leicester City

Chilwell's late strike appeared to give Leicester a decisive edge over Watford before Craig Dawson netted a magnificent equalizer in stoppage time. Watford defender Christian Kabasele got a touch on a corner kick during that play.

The ball bounced around in the box before it found Chilwell, who had his back to the goal. Chilwell then jumped and threw his right boot over his head for a bicycle kick. His acrobatic attempt resulted in a score at the near post.

Premier League: Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic vs. Bournemouth

Luka Milivojevic drew first blood in Crystal Palace's 2-0 win against Bournemouth Saturday in Bournemouth, England. The center midfielder lined up for a free kick in the 12th minute. Milivojevic stood over the ball while he was about 22 yards from the net.

He then used his right foot to bend a shot over a wall of defenders and into the top left corner of the net, past a diving Aaron Ramsdale.

Premier League: Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe vs. Brighton

Arsenal was on the wrong end of a 2-1 result against Brighton Saturday in Brighton, England, but Gunners striker Nicolas Pepe had one of the best goals of the weekend.

Fellow midfielder Bukayo Saka sent a grounded pass to Pepe in the 68th minute of the affair. Pepe took his dribble up the right flank and into the box before he took a small touch with the outside of his left foot.

The touch created a small window, which Pepe used to blast a left-footed shot into the far post netting. The rip went just outside the reach of Brighton keeper Mathew Ryan.

Serie A: Verona's Samuel Di Carmine vs. Cagliari

Striker Samuel Di Carmine scored both of Verona's goals in a 2-1 win against Cagliari Saturday in Verona, Italy. His second score gave his squad a 2-0 lead in the 26th minute. Fellow forward Valerio Verre assisted the beautiful finish.

Verre was on a breakaway before he drew five Cagliari defenders. He then turned away from the Cagliari goal and found a wide-open Di Carmine. The Verona star used his first touch to go to his right before he blasted a 25-yard shot into the upper corner of the near-post netting.

La Liga: Celta Vigo's Rafinha vs. Alaves

Celta Vigo thrashed Alaves 6-0 Sunday in Vigo, Spain. Rafinha's 40th-minute curler stood above the rest of the succesful finishes. The Brazilian midfielder also scored in the 41st minute of the triumph.

Denis Suarez took on a defender with his dribble during the 40th-minute exchange. He then played the ball onto Rafinha at the top of the box. Rafinha settled the pass before he curled a precise shot into the left corner of the net past Alaves' diving keeper Roberto.

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim's Moanes Dabour vs. Union Berlin

Moanes Dabour used a nutmeg move to score Hoffenheim's third goal in a 4-0 win against Union Berlin Saturday in Sinsheim, Germany. Midfielder Pavel Kaderabek provided the assist on the play.

Dabour hovered in the box as his teammates brought the ball up the right flank. He then left his mark to chase a through ball while about two yards from the net. The striker finished the play with a shot through the legs of Union Berlin keeper Moritz Nicolas as he was taken to the ground by a defender.

Serie A: Sassuolo's Mehdi Bourabia vs. Atalanta

Sassuolo's Mehdi Bourabia had one of the best free kicks of the weekend. The Moroccan midfielder scored the only goal for Sassuolo in a 4-1 setback against Atalanta Sunday in Bergamo, Italy.

Bourabia stepped up for the 25-yard shot in stoppage time. He ran up to the penalty mark and struck the ball so it sailed to the right and around a wall of defenders. The ball then curved back left at the last moment and snuck into the net to beat Atalanta keeper Pierluigi Gollini.