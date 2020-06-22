June 22 (UPI) -- The Orlando Pride have pulled out from the upcoming National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup after multiple players and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, the club announced Monday.

The team said in a statement that all players and staff who tested positive were symptomatic. According to the NWSL, six players and four staff members with the Pride tested positive for the virus.

"This was obviously a difficult and disappointing outcome for our players, our staff and fans, however this is a decision that was made in order to protect the health of all involved in the Challenge Cup," Pride executive vice president Amanda Duffy said in a statement.

"While we were all excited to see the 2020 Pride on the field this weekend, our priority is now making sure our players and staff safely recover and providing any support wherever and however possible."

NWSL clubs were in the preseason when the coronavirus pandemic effectively shut down sports across the globe in March. The league announced in late May that it would resume competition with a tournament in Utah involving all nine teams.

Orlando was scheduled to play the Chicago Red Stars on the opening day of the Challenge Cup. The tournament is set to run from June 27 to July 26.