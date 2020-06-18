Mohamed Salah and Liverpool will have to wait to clinch the Premier League title after Manchester City beat Arsenal Wednesday in Manchester, England. Photo by Rodrigo Jimenez/EPA-EFE

June 18 (UPI) -- Liverpool wasn't on the field for the first day of England's Premier League return from suspension but had a setback in their quest for a league title. Manchester City's win over Arsenal means the Reds can't clinch on Sunday.

The Reds have an insurmountable 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings. Liverpool could have clinched the Premier League title Sunday against Everton if the Sky Blues lost their first two games of the season restart.

Instead, City dominated Arsenal 3-0 in their first game back Wednesday in Manchester. Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden each scored for the Sky Blues.

"We have incredible respect for Arsenal, because we know exactly what they want to do, but it was a mystery how the team would be after more than two months out," Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola told reporters.

Liverpool needs six points to win the Premier League. The Reds could win the title if they beat Everton and Crystal Palace in their next two games. The Reds' title clincher also could come when they face the Sky Blues at 3:15 p.m. EDT July 2 in Manchester. The Reds need a maximum of two wins in their final nine games to win the title.

Manchester United owns the record for the earliest title win in Premier League history. The Red Devils won the 2000-01 title with five games left on the schedule.

The Premier League continues with two games Friday. Norwich City battles Southampton at 1 p.m. EDT at Carrow Road in Norwich. Tottenham Hotspur faces Manchester United at 3:15 p.m. EDT at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.