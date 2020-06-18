Leipzig's Timo Werner will continue with the Bundesliga club this season before he joins Chelsea FC on July 1. Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE

June 18 (UPI) -- Premier League power Chelsea FC have signed star striker Timo Werner from German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

Both clubs confirmed the signing Thursday.

Werner will join the Blues in July 1 in London. Sources told The Guardian and Sky Sports Chelsea paid about $56 million to trigger Werner's release clause from the German club. Werner also agreed to a five-year deal with the Blues.

Werner, 24, has scored 32 goals and has 13 assists this season for Leipzig. He's scored a total of 93 goals and had 40 assists in 157 career appearances for the German club. He also has 11 goals in 29 appearances for the German national team.

"I'm incredibly happy to be joining the Blues next season! It feels like the right step for me and I am delighted to become a part of Chelsea FC," Werner tweeted. "Really looking forward to playing for such a fantastic and historic club! See you soon Chelsea fans!"

Werner, who joined Leipzig in 2016 from VfB Stuttgart, made his senior career debut in 2013 at Stuttgart.

"We wish you a successful time in your next step in the Premier League and thank you for the many unforgettable moments, Timo," Leipzig said in a statement. "We grew up together! We are incredibly proud of you!"

Werner scored in Leipzig's 2-2 draw against Dusseldorf Wednesday in Leipzig, Germany.

Leipzig battles Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga play at 9:30 a.m. EDT Saturday in Leipzig. Chelsea plays their first game since the Premier League returns from a COVID-19 suspension at 11:15 a.m. EDT Sunday in Birmingham, England.