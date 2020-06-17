Kevin De Bruyne (R) and Manchester City return to the field for a matchup against Arsenal at 3:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Manchester, England. Photo by Rodrigo Jimenez/EPA-EFE

June 17 (UPI) -- The Premier League in England returns Wednesday with Sheffield United against Aston Villa. The first weekend of the season restart also pits Manchester City against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester United.

"We will try to adapt and to make the most out of it," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told reporters Monday. "We don't try to find any excuses.

"We'll go for it and enjoy it because I think we're all missing football so much that we're all desperate to get back playing."

All games will be played without fans in the stands due to coronavirus pandemic safety precautions.

"It's something we're going to have to get used to, playing in an empty stadium, and making sure we're up and at it like we would be if we were walking out here on a 'normal' matchday," Spurs defender Ben Davies said.

Aston Villa takes on Sheffield United in the first game of the restart at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Birmingham. The game will air on NBCSN. City battles Arsenal on the second matchup at 3:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Manchester. That game will also air on NBCSN.

City trails first-place Liverpool by 25 points in the Premier League standings. Caesars has the Sky Blues as a -300 favorite to beat the Gunners. BetOnline.AG has the Sky Blues as a -294 bet to win Wednesday's second clash.

Sheffield is a slight favorite to beat Aston Villa at +125 and +144 at Caesars and BetOnline.AG, respectively. Sheffield beat Aston Villa 2-0 on Dec. 14.

The Sky Blues beat the Gunners 3-0 on Dec. 15.

The Premier League schedule continues through the weekend after Tottenham Hotspur battles Manchester United at 3:15 p.m. EDT Friday. Arsenal returns to the field for a clash against Brighton at 10 a.m. EDT Saturday.

The Red Devils are a slight favorite to beat Spurs at +145/+141.

Liverpool matches up with Everton at 2 p.m. EDT Sunday. The Reds' first game of the restart will air on NBC. Wednesday's games are part of matchday 29. Matchday 30 is from Friday through Monday, with Manchester City facing Burnley in the final game at 3 p.m. EDT Monday.

Leicester City ranks third in the Premier League standings, followed by Chelsea and Manchester United. Wolves, Sheffield, Tottenham, Arsenal and Burnley also rank in the Top-10 of the Premier League standings.

The last three teams in the Premier League standings -- at the end of the season -- will be relegated to a lower league.

Teams that end the season in the Top-4 of the standings typically clinch a spot in the Champions League, but the fifth-place team could also get in this year after Manchester City was banned from Champions League competition. The Sky Blues have appealed the ban.

Players throughout the league will wear Black Lives Matter nameplates on back of their jerseys and have Black Lives Matter patches on the front of their jerseys in support of the movement in the United States.

Players will wear the Black Lives Matter nameplates for the first 12 games of the restarted season. The patches on the front of their jerseys will be present for the remainder of the season. The Premier League also has given players permission to take a knee before and during matches.

"We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for all, regardless of their color or creed," the Premier League players said in a June 12 statement.

"This symbol is a sign of unity from all players, all staff, all clubs, all match officials and the Premier League."