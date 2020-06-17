June 17 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi climbed closer to another career milestone in Barcelona's latest victory when he scored goal No. 699 in a 2-0 shutout of Leganes in La Liga.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner scored on a 69th-minute penalty kick in the victory Tuesday at Camp Nou in Barcelona. The game was Barcelona's second clash since the Spanish soccer league returned from a coronavirus pandemic suspension last week.

Barcelona and Leganes remained scoreless for most of the first half before teen phenom Ansu Fati put the La Liga leaders ahead. The 17-year-old forward made a backdoor run as left back Junior Firpo and Messi did a give-and-go passing sequence on the left side of the field, above the Leganes box.

Firpo juggled around several defenders before he turned and spotted Fati inside the box. He slid a pass to the striker before Fati found the right side of the net with a grounded shot past Leganes keeper Ivan Cuellar.

Barcelona took the 1-0 edge into the break before Messi added some insurance about 24 minutes into the second act. Barcelona earned the penalty kick after Messi was taken down inside the box.

The star striker stepped up to the penalty spot and smashed a shot into the right side of the net as Cuellar dove to the left side.

Messi will have a shot to become the seventh player to record 700 career goals for club and country when Barcelona battles Sevilla at 4 p.m. EDT Friday in Seville, Spain. Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo reached 700 career scores in October. Former Austria/Czechoslovakia striker Josef Bican has the most career scores with 805.