June 15 (UPI) -- The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League season will wrap up with an eight-team knockout tournament held over two weeks in Lisbon, Portugal.

UEFA's executive committee must agree on the proposal Wednesday to resume the tournament, which was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The plan is expected to be agreed upon after a consensus was reached Monday, according to Reuters.

Under the plan, the competition for Europe's biggest soccer prize will resume with the second leg of remaining round of 16 matches, with the four games set for mid-July at the scheduled venues, according to Sky Italia and Reuters.

The single leg quarterfinal games will take place in Lisbon from Aug. 12-15, according to the outlets. The semifinals will be played on Aug. 18 and 19, and the Champions League final will happen on Aug. 23 in the Portuguese capital.

The games are likely to be shared between Lisbon's two major stadiums, according to Reuters. The matches will happen at Benfica's Estadio da Luz and Sporting Lisbon's Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Four teams have already advanced to the quarterfinals: Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Atalanta and Atletico Madrid. The remaining round of 16 contests are Manchester City's home matchup against Real Madrid, Chelsea's visit to Bayern Munich, Juventus' home game against Olympique Lyonnais and Napoli's visit to Barcelona.

Istanbul was originally set to host the 2020 Champions League final in May. Instead, the Turkish city will host the 2021 final.