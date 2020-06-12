June 12 (UPI) -- Major League Soccer has drawn the groups for the MLS is Back Tournament. The groups include rivals from Florida, Los Angeles, Ohio and Canada, which sets the stage for juicy matchups this summer in Orlando, Fla.
The July 8 to Aug. 11 tournament marks the return of MLS since the season was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 26-team league was divided into six groups as part of the draw Thursday. Groups A, B and C are led by Eastern Conference squads Orlando City SC, Seattle Sounders FC and Toronto FC. Groups D, E and F are led by top Western Conference seeds Real Salt Lake, Atlanta United FC and LAFC.
Orlando City SC shares Group A with in-state rival Inter Miami CF. The Montreal Impact join their Canadian foe Toronto FC in Group C. Ohio squads FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew share Group E.
The El Trafico rivalry between LAFC and the LA Galaxy highlights Group F. Group D also includes rivals Sporting KC and the Colorado Rapids.
The top two finishers in each group and the four best third-place teams will advance to the tournament's knockout stage in the Round of 16. Teams will also play for regular season points in the group stage. The winner of the tournament will claim a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League and a $1.1 million prize.
The MLS season will continue after the summer tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort.
MLS is Back Tournament groups
Group A
Orlando City SC
Inter Miami CF
New York City FC
Philadelphia Union
Chicago Fire FC
Nashville SC
Group B
Seattle Sounders FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
San Jose Earthquakes
Group C
Toronto FC
New England Revolution
Montreal Impact
Group D
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
Colorado Rapids
Minnesota United FC
Group E
Atlanta United FC
FC Cincinnati
New York Red Bulls
Columbus Crew SC
Group F
LAFC
LA Galaxy
Houston Dynamo
Portland Timbers FC