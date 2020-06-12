LAFC and striker Carlos Vela will be in a group with the LA Galaxy, Houston Dynamo and Portland Timbers FC for the MLS is Back Tournament this summer in Orlando, Fla. Photo by Paul Buck/EPA-EFE

June 12 (UPI) -- Major League Soccer has drawn the groups for the MLS is Back Tournament. The groups include rivals from Florida, Los Angeles, Ohio and Canada, which sets the stage for juicy matchups this summer in Orlando, Fla.

The July 8 to Aug. 11 tournament marks the return of MLS since the season was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The 26-team league was divided into six groups as part of the draw Thursday. Groups A, B and C are led by Eastern Conference squads Orlando City SC, Seattle Sounders FC and Toronto FC. Groups D, E and F are led by top Western Conference seeds Real Salt Lake, Atlanta United FC and LAFC.

Orlando City SC shares Group A with in-state rival Inter Miami CF. The Montreal Impact join their Canadian foe Toronto FC in Group C. Ohio squads FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew share Group E.

RELATED Olympians face punishment if they kneel in protest at Tokyo 2021

The El Trafico rivalry between LAFC and the LA Galaxy highlights Group F. Group D also includes rivals Sporting KC and the Colorado Rapids.

The top two finishers in each group and the four best third-place teams will advance to the tournament's knockout stage in the Round of 16. Teams will also play for regular season points in the group stage. The winner of the tournament will claim a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League and a $1.1 million prize.

The MLS season will continue after the summer tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort.

RELATED MLS to return with July 8 tournament at Walt Disney World

MLS is Back Tournament groups

Group A

Orlando City SC

Inter Miami CF

New York City FC

Philadelphia Union

Chicago Fire FC

Nashville SC

Group B

Seattle Sounders FC

FC Dallas

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

San Jose Earthquakes

Group C

Toronto FC

New England Revolution

Montreal Impact

D.C. United

Group D

Real Salt Lake

Sporting Kansas City

Colorado Rapids

Minnesota United FC

Group E

Atlanta United FC

FC Cincinnati

New York Red Bulls

Columbus Crew SC

Group F

LAFC

LA Galaxy

Houston Dynamo

Portland Timbers FC