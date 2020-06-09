San Jose Earthquakes assistant manager and former Mexican national team star Benjamin Galindo woke up from a medically induced coma Sunday in Guadalajara, Mexico. Photo courtesy of Major League Soccer

June 9 (UPI) -- San Jose Earthquakes assistant coach Benjamin Galindo is awake and alert after he had a cerebral stroke, brain surgery and was in a medically induced coma.

The Major League Soccer franchise provided an update on Galindo Monday. Galindo, 59, has a cerebral stroke May 28 in Guadalajara, Mexico. He was awake and spoke to his family Sunday in Guadalajara.

Advertisement

"He has become increasingly alert and begun speaking to family members while remaining hospitalized in Guadalajara," the Earthquakes said in a statement. "We appreciate everyone's patience and respectfulness of the privacy that the Galindo family has requested."

Galindo was a star midfielder in Liga MX and made 65 appearances for Mexico's national team as a player from 1979 to 1997. He scored more than 200 goals in more than 700 appearances during his club career. He scored 28 goals in 65 international appearances.

He managed several Liga MX squads and United States amateur club Corinthians FC of San Antonio before he became an assistant for the Earthquakes in 2018.

"Here I wait for you to give you another hug like this," Earthquakes coach Matias Almeyda tweeted with a picture of the duo on May 28.

Galindo's son, Benjamin Galindo Jr., is a defender for Liga MX club C.D. Guadalajara. The MLS season has been suspended since mid-March. The league has plans for a July tournament in Orlando, Fla.