Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola will face Arsenal in the second game of the Premier League's return from a coronavirus-related suspension on June 17. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

June 5 (UPI) -- Manchester City and Arsenal will clash in one of two Premier League games played June 17 as the league returns from a suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sky Blues and the Gunners kick off at 3:15 p.m. EDT June 17 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Aston Villa has a game against Sheffield United for the first game of the season restart. That match starts at 1 p.m. EDT June 17 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

The Premier League confirmed its rest-of-season schedule Friday morning. Liverpool needs six more points to secure a Premier League title. The Reds lead the second-place Sky Blues by 25 points in the Premier League standings.

Matchweek 30 continues with two games June 19, four games June 20, three games June 21 and another match June 22. Tottenham Hotspur faces Manchester United June 19. Liverpool battles Everton June 21.

The Premier League season has been suspended since mid-March due to the pandemic. The 92 matches that remain will broadcast live in the United Kingdom by Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport and Amazon Prime. United States viewers can watch games on NBC and NBCSN.

Matchweek 30 schedule

June 17

Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United at 1 p.m. EDT

Manchester City vs. Arsenal at 3:15 p.m. EDT

June 19

Norwich City vs. Southampton at 1 p.m. EDT

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United at 3:15 p.m. EDT

June 20

Watford vs. Leicester City at 7:30 a.m. EDT

Brighton vs. Arsenal at 10 a.m. EDT

West Ham United vs. Wolves at 12:30 p.m. EDT

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace at 2:45 p.m. EDT

June 21

Newcastle vs. Sheffield United at 9 a.m. EDT

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea at 11:15 a.m. EDT

Everton vs. Liverpool at 2 p.m. EDT

June 22

Manchester City vs. Burnley at 3 p.m. EDT