June 2 (UPI) -- Rhaudeman Santiago, the cousin of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, has signed with FC Lyon.

Santiago, also known as Rhau, went to Santos academy. Neymar also attended the academy in Santos, Brazil, before he went on to become one of the best soccer players in the world.

FC Lyon is a French sixth division squad. The club announced Rhau's addition on Monday.

Rhau, a 26-year-old striker, arrived in Lyon last week after he visited Neymar in Paris. FC Lyon is known for signing young players before they join larger clubs and top academies.

Neymar scored 18 goals in 22 games for Paris Saint-Germain before the 2020 Ligue 1 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He has been with the club since he left FC Barcelona in 2017.

Lyon is about 300 miles south of Paris.