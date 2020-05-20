May 20 (UPI) -- Major League Soccer has canceled its All-Star Game and the Campeones Cup.

The 26-team league, which has been on hiatus since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced the cancellations Tuesday.

The league said it decided on the cancellations "to provide as many available dates as possible for the remainder of the MLS season."

The 2020 MLS All-Star Game was scheduled for July 29 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. MLS All-Stars were set to battle All-Stars from Mexico's Liga MX. The league said details for the 2021 and 2022 games will be disclosed at a later date. Tickets for the 2020 match-up had yet to go on sale.

"The 2021 MLS All-Star Game and festivities are expected to take place in Los Angeles at the same venue," the league said in a statement. "MLS and LIGA MX will resume discussions regarding the event, and there is every expectation that next year's All-Star Game will be MLS vs. Liga MX in Los Angeles."

Liga MX and MLS also canceled the second annual Leagues Cup. The leagues plan to resume the competition in 2021.

The Campeones Cup -- a clash between the MLS Cup winners and the LIGA MX winners -- was scheduled for Aug. 12 in Seattle but won't return until 2021. This year's Leagues Cup was scheduled to take place between July 21 and September 16 in the United States and Canada with an expanded field of 16 MLS and Liga MX teams.