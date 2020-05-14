Tottenham's Dele Alli said he had a "horrible experience" during a home robbery Wednesday in London. Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

May 14 (UPI) -- Tottenham Hotspurs star Dele Alli sustained facial injuries during a robbery of his home Wednesday in London.

The Metropolitan Police released a statement and confirmed that two men gained entry to Alli's home, had an altercation with the occupants and stole jewelry before they fled. Police responded to the home after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday (7:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday).

Sources told The Guardians and BBC that Alli was held at knifepoint and punched during the scuffle. Alli, 24, was at the home with his brother and their two girlfriends.

"One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted," the Metropolitan Police said. "He did not require hospital treatment. No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue."

Alli responded to the event Wednesday on Twitter. Tottenham also released a statement that said they encourage anyone with information about the incident to go to the police. No arrests have been made.

"Thank you for all the messages," Alli tweeted. "Horrible experience but we're all okay now. Appreciate the support."

The Premier League season has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The United Kingdom announced Monday that Premier League soccer can restart with no spectators present as early as June 1.

Spurs sit in eighth place in the Premier League standings.