May 8 (UPI) -- K-League soccer resumed with a game behind closed doors Friday in South Korea, with players prohibited from spitting and talking.

The Jeonbuk Motors beat the Suwon Bluewings 1-0 in the first game back at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju.

The game, streamed online, represented one of the first major sports leagues in the world to return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic. The K-League is the top soccer league in Asia.

The K-League was supposed to start in February before its opener was postponed to Friday. All 22 K-League teams were tested for COVID-19 and had negative results. Player temperatures are to be taken before each game.

Motors star Lee Dong-Gook scored the lone goal in Friday's match. The South Korean squads played a scoreless first half before the former Middlesborough forward found the net in the 83rd minute. Son Jun-Ho sent in a corner kick during the sequence before the 41-year-old striker headed the feed into the net.

The game began with no handshakes. Conversations between players and officials was restricted. Coaches and players who weren't in the game or training wore face masks. Players were advised not to blow their noses during the match. Prerecorded fan chants flooded from the stadium speakers.

Lee Dong-Gook's Motors have won five of the last six K-League titles. Canadian national team star Doneil Henry plays for Suwon. Former MLS striker Marco Urena plays for Gwangju FC of the K-League.

The K-League schedule will continue with three games Saturday. Ulsan will battle Resident at 1 a.m. EDT at Ulsan Munsu Soccer Stadium in Ulsan, Incheon will play Dae-gu at 3:30 a.m. EDT at Incheon Football Stadium in Incheon and Gwangju will take on Seong-Nam at 6 a.m. EDT at Gwangju World Cup Stadium in Gwangju.

The K-League Twitter account and Copa 90 Football YouTube channel streamed Friday's match.