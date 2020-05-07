Bundesliga facilities like Hertha's Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, will open for games on May 16 after the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Filip Singer/EPA

May 7 (UPI) -- The German Bundesliga released its full soccer schedule Thursday after German officials announced that the league is allowed to resume games after they were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bundesliga season was suspended March 13. Officials said Wednesday that the league could resume as early as May 15. The league announced Thursday it has six games scheduled for May 16.

Two games are scheduled for May 17. Werder Bremen will face Bayer Leverkusen May 18.

Nine match days and more than 80 games remain in the Bundesliga season. Bayern Munich sit atop the Bundesliga standings, followed by Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. Paderborn and Werder Bremen are at the bottom of the standings and face possible relegation.

Bundesliga games will be played in empty stadiums for now.

The final match day for the Bundesliga is June 27. Bayern Munich has seven consecutive Bundesliga titles.

Fox Sports has broadcast rights for the Bundesliga in the United States, with games shown on Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2 and the Fox Sports Go app.

Match day 26 schedule

May 16

Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke 04 at 9:30 a.m. EDT

RB Leipzig vs. Freiburg at 9:30 a.m. EDT

Hoffenheim vs. Hertha Berlin at 9:30 a.m. EDT

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Paderborn at 9:30 a.m. EDT

Augsburg vs. Wolfsburg at 9:30 a.m. EDT

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Monchengladbach at 12:30 p.m. EDT

May 17

Koln vs. Mainz at 9:30 a.m. EDT

Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich at noon EDT

May 18

Werder Bremen vs. Bayer Leverkusen at 2:30 p.m. EDT