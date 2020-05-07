May 7 (UPI) -- The German Bundesliga released its full soccer schedule Thursday after German officials announced that the league is allowed to resume games after they were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bundesliga season was suspended March 13. Officials said Wednesday that the league could resume as early as May 15. The league announced Thursday it has six games scheduled for May 16.
Two games are scheduled for May 17. Werder Bremen will face Bayer Leverkusen May 18.
Nine match days and more than 80 games remain in the Bundesliga season. Bayern Munich sit atop the Bundesliga standings, followed by Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. Paderborn and Werder Bremen are at the bottom of the standings and face possible relegation.
Bundesliga games will be played in empty stadiums for now.
The final match day for the Bundesliga is June 27. Bayern Munich has seven consecutive Bundesliga titles.
Fox Sports has broadcast rights for the Bundesliga in the United States, with games shown on Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2 and the Fox Sports Go app.
Match day 26 schedule
May 16
Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke 04 at 9:30 a.m. EDT
RB Leipzig vs. Freiburg at 9:30 a.m. EDT
Hoffenheim vs. Hertha Berlin at 9:30 a.m. EDT
Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Paderborn at 9:30 a.m. EDT
Augsburg vs. Wolfsburg at 9:30 a.m. EDT
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Monchengladbach at 12:30 p.m. EDT
May 17
Koln vs. Mainz at 9:30 a.m. EDT
Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich at noon EDT
May 18
Werder Bremen vs. Bayer Leverkusen at 2:30 p.m. EDT