May 5 (UPI) -- Second-division German soccer club Erzgebirge Aue placed their entire team in home isolation after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement released Tuesday, the club said the positive test resulted from the German league's second round of testing. FC Erzgebirge Aue didn't disclose the name of the staff member or how the person contracted COVID-19. The club didn't report any positive results from the first round of testing last week.

It marked the first confirmed case in the German league's second wave of tests, coming a day before a government meeting on relaxing lockdown measures. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state governors on Wednesday will discuss resuming soccer in empty stadiums around the country.

A total of 10 people tested positive last week out of the 36 clubs in the top two men's divisions, which included two Cologne players and a staff member. The club didn't place its members in isolation, nor did second-division team Stuttgart, which reported one "inconclusive result."

The other confirmed cases haven't been publicly linked to any club. The German Football League, which oversees the top two divisions, previously asked clubs not to reveal cases.