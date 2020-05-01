England's Kieran Trippier (12) has denied involvement in a betting scheme in relation to his July transfer to Atletico Madrid. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- England's Football Association -- the country's governing body for soccer -- has charged national team defender Kieran Trippier for "alleged breaches" of betting rules.

The FA announced the charge Friday. Trippier, 29, joined Atletico Madrid in Spain's La Liga in July in a $27 million move from Tottenham Hotspur.

The alleged offense occurred in July, when Trippier joined Spurs. The defender has until May 18 to respond to the charge.

The FA said the charge relates to two rules. One states that a player can't bet -- directly or indirectly -- or cause another person to bet on the result or any other aspect of a soccer game or any other matter related to soccer anywhere in the world.

The rule includes bets on player trades, employment of coaches, team player selections or disciplinary matters.

The other rule forbids players from sharing information related to soccer that the player has obtained due to his position within the game and that which was not publicly available at the time.

A player would violate that rule if the information is used for betting purposes by another person.

Trippier released a statement and denied his involvement in a betting scheme.

"I have fully complied with the FA's investigation over the past several months on a voluntary basis and will continue to do so," he said.

"I want to make it clear that while a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football-related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting."

Fellow England national team member Daniel Sturridge initially was fined nearly $100,000 and given a six-week ban in 2019 for a breach of gambling rules before his punishment was increased.

He was found to have instructed his brother to bet on a possible move to La Liga squad Sevilla.

Sturridge's punishment was increased in March to a four-month ban and a fine of nearly $200,000. The English striker never transferred to Sevilla. His contract with Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor was also terminated due to the FA's punishment.

Trippier began his senior career at Manchester City in 2009. He also played at Barnsley and Burnley before his tenure with Spurs and Atletico.