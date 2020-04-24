April 24 (UPI) -- Former United States Women's National Team goalie Hope Solo has given birth to twins.

Solo and husband Jerramy Stevens -- a retired NFL tight end -- announced the arrival of son Vittorio Genghis and daughter Lozen Orianna Judith, Thursday on Instagram. The twins were born March 4.

"What have we been doing during our time in quarantine? Well, as you can see, we've been incredibly busy," Solo said in a video posted to the Uninterrupted Instagram account.

Solo held the twins in her arms while she was filmed for a clip on Uninterrupted. She said the babies spent time in the neonatal intensive care unit during the coronavirus pandemic before she took them home.

"It has been an incredibly stressful time for us," Solo said.

"We have been out in public more than we wanted to be but we would like to thank all of the incredible nurses and the doctors who helped take care of our babies during our time in the NICU and we'd also like to thank all of the healthcare workers who have been on the frontlines fighting this pandemic day in and day out.

"From the Stevens family and the new additions of the Stevens family, we would like to wish everybody health, happiness and safety."

Solo, 38, announced she was pregnant with twins in December.