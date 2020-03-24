The United States Soccer Federation has seen several executives step down amid its equal pay lawsuit against players from the United States Women's National Team. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- The United States Soccer Federation has named Will Wilson as its new CEO and secretary general.

Wilson replaces Dan Flynn, who retired in September after serving in the role for nearly two decades. Wilson will officially assume his new role on March 30.

"I'm very excited to be joining [the federation]," Wilson said. "I have always admired the federation from afar and have long felt that the U.S. Soccer crest is one of the best brands in the business.

"There is nothing like harnessing our nation's support behind our women's and men's national teams, and I see significant upside in our ability to work with our membership to grow participation levels, increase our commercial business and drive our ability to compete on the field at the highest level."

Wilson, 50, was executive vice president for football at Wasserman Media Group for the last eight years and was formerly the agent for his nephew and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. Wilson has also worked for Major League Soccer, Soccer United Marking, NFL Europe and NFL Mexico.

"We are thrilled Will is joining [the federation] as our CEO," federation President Cindy Parlow Cone said. "He brings an unrivaled set of experience and expertise to soccer in America. His global perspective, background in marketing and growing sporting events and extensive experience in the sports business will be invaluable in growing soccer at all levels.

"Soccer is the world's game and Will is the perfect person to help us grow it to America's game."

Wilson's appointment comes after President Carlos Cordeiro stepped down from the role after a legal filing in the equal pay lawsuit between the federation and members of the United States Women's National Team. The filing included language from federation attorneys that disparaged the players' skill and playing ability compared to their counterparts on the men's team.

Parlow Cone replaced Cordeiro on March 12 and became the first female president in federation history. Several other federation executives have departed over the last few years, including former President Sunil Gulati and Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer Jay Berhalter.

The federation has canceled all men's and women's national team friendlies in March and April due to the coronavirus outbreak.