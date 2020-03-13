Former United States Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro (C) met President Donald Trump at the White House after the 2018 FIFA Men's World Cup. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- United States Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro has resigned a day after apologizing for "inexcusable" language used in filings against women's national team players in their equal pay lawsuit against the federation.

Cordeiro announced his resignation Thursday. He posted a statement on Twitter.

"It has been an incredible privilege to serve as the president of [the federation]," Cordeiro wrote. "My one and only mission has always been to do what is best for our federation. After discussions with the board of directors, I have decided to step down, effective immediately."

Cordeiro referenced his mistake in not fully reviewing the legal filings, saying the language caused "great offense and pain."

The lawsuit, filed in March, initially included 28 players who alleged that the federation used "institutionalized gender discrimination" toward the women's team. It was filed under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The plaintiffs were granted class status in November, meaning players from 2015 to the present day can be represented. Seventy-two women have opted into the class. The players and federation are set for a May 5 trial.

"It was unacceptable and inexcusable," Cordeiro said of the language used in the filings. "I did not have the opportunity to fully review the filing in its entirety before it was submitted, and I take responsibility for not doing so.

"Had I done so, I would have objected to the language that did not reflect my personal admiration for our women's players or our values as an organization."

Former U.S. Soccer Federation vice president Cindy Parlow Cone will take over as president.

Players from the women's team protested after the filings by wearing their warm-up shirts inside out during the national anthem before they beat Japan in the SheBelieves Cup final Wednesday in Frisco, Texas. The language in the filings prompted backlash on social media and from federation sponsors.

Cordeiro offered an initial apology during the final minutes of the SheBelieves Cup final before resigning the next day.

"While it is gratifying that there has been such a deafening outcry against [the federation's] blatant misogyny, the sexist culture and policies overseen by Carlos Cordeiro have been approved for years by the board of directors of [the federation]," women's players' spokesperson Molly Levinson said. "This institution must change and support and pay women players equally."

The federation issued a statement Thursday, canceling upcoming men's and women's national team matches in March and April amid the coronavirus outbreak. The federation also canceled the majority of youth national team and extended national team camps through the end of April.