Manager Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur lost in the round of 16 at the 2019-2020 Champions League after Spurs finished second in the 2018-2019 Champions League. Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE

March 11 (UPI) -- Marcel Sabitzer scored twice in the first half to lead RB Leipzig to a Champions League shutout win over Tottenham Hotspur, eliminating the Premier League power from the tournament.

Sabitzer scored in the 10th and 21st minutes in the 3-0 round of 16 second leg triumph Tuesday at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

"It's really hard," Spurs manager Jose Mourinho told reporters. "They were very intense, they were very physical, the rhythm of their game was very strong. We had an opportunity to score, I thought it was going to be an own goal -- I saw the ball inside, we had that chance -- then they go there, they score [in the second half] and after that it was really hard."

Striker Timo Werner fired a shot on goal at the start of the first scoring sequence, but the attempt was denied by Spurs' defense. Werner regained control of the ball and passed it to the top of the box. Sabitzer ran onto the pass and blasted a shot into the left side of the net, beating a diving Hugo Lloris.

RB Leipzig midfielder Angelino collected a long ball on the left flank at the start of the second exchange. He dribbled toward the box before chipping a pass toward the near post. Sabitzer came flying in and headed a shot into the near-post netting, beating Lloris for a second time.

The home squad took the 2-0 lead into the break before adding a third score in the 87th minute. Spurs' defense failed to clear a ball in the box during that sequence. RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg gained control of the loose ball before firing a shot into the far-post netting.

RB Leipzig beat Spurs 1-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 matchup. The Champions League quarterfinal and semifinal draw is March 20. The first leg of quarterfinals matchups is April 7 and April 8, with the second leg planned for April 14 and April 15.

"It was a historic moment for the club," RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann said. "We are of course very happy. We deservedly made progress. For the first five minutes we had problems getting into the game. Then we got it under control very well, defending ourselves well and [were sharp] against Tottenham.

Spurs battle Manchester United in Premier League play at 12:30 p.m. EDT at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. RB Leipzig faces SC Freiburg in Bundesliga play at 10:30 a.m. EDT Saturday in Leipzig.