Eden Hazard (C) joined Real Madrid in July in a blockbuster move from Chelsea. Photo by Rodrigo Jimenez/EPA-EFE

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Belgium manager Robert Martinez said Real Madrid star Eden Hazard will likely miss the rest of the La Liga season after sustaining a broken ankle over the weekend.

Hazard picked up his latest injury -- a fracture to his right distal fibula -- during Real Madrid's 1-0 loss to Levante Saturday in Valencia, Spain. He returned to action Feb. 16 after missing time due to a different ankle injury.

Real Madrid said Sunday that Hazard's recovery would "continue to be assessed." Martinez -- Hazard's coach during international play -- was more specific in his timeline for Hazard's return. Martinez said he has been in contact with Real Madrid.

The Belgian winger's absence begins with missing Real Madrid's Champions League round of 16 matchup against Manchester City Wednesday in Madrid.

"We are very sad, because this injury will leave him out of action for at least three months," Martinez told reporters. "A footballer like Eden should always be on the pitch. We have an excellent communication with Real Madrid's medical staff and we are anxious about Eden.

"It's a shame, because it has also happened before an important game as that of Manchester City."

Hazard has appeared in just 15 games since joining Real Madrid last summer after spending most of his career at Chelsea. He has one goal and five assists during his short tenure with the La Liga power.