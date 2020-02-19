PSG's Neymar (R) scored in the 75th minute of a loss to Borussia Dortmund Tuesday in Dortmund, Germany. Photo by Friedmann Vogel/EPA-EFE

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. blamed Paris Saint-Germain doctors for his poor play during the first leg of his team's Champions League matchup against Borussia Dortmund.

Neymar scored and played all 90 minutes during the 2-1 loss Tuesday at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. He said after the game he could have played better if he would have been able to return earlier from a four-game injury absence.

"It was not how I imagined to get here," Neymar told reporters. "I didn't play in the last [four] games. It was a PSG decision, by club doctors. Unfortunately I had to accept that.

"I did not like what they proposed to me, but the club is in charge, unfortunately. But that ends up being bad for me and my teammates."

Neymar said he had a crack in his rib, but it wasn't stopping him from playing. He said he was prepared to play Feb. 9 against Lyon, before PSG postponed his return twice.

Neymar has a history of injuries since joining the Ligue 1 club in 2017. He has missed action in each of the last two seasons due to foot injuries. He said he understands and "respects" the club's "fear" of losing him again.

"It was very difficult for me to play a [Champions League] game like that, intense," Neymar said. "I think that if I was in better physical condition, I would certainly have a much better game."

PSG hosts Bordeaux in a Ligue 1 affair at 3 p.m. EST Sunday at the Parc des Princes in Paris. They host Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League matchup at 4 p.m. EST March 11.