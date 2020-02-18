Feb. 18 (UPI) -- FC Cincinnati manager Ron Jans has resigned amid a Major League Soccer investigation into allegations that the former coach used racial slurs.

Jans, 61, who is from the Netherlands, quit late Monday, and the club announced his resignation Tuesday.

He joined FC Cincinnati on Aug. 4, taking over for fired coach Alan Koch. Yoann Damet will serve as FC Cincinnati's interim coach.

"As Major League Soccer's investigation unfolded and some themes emerged, Ron offered his resignation and we agreed that it was the best course of action for everyone involved with FC Cincinnati," FC Cincinnati president Jeff Berding in a news release.

"We place the utmost importance on a strong culture within our club, beginning in our locker room, and that every person connected with FC Cincinnati feels valued, respected and trusted," Berding said.

"Racial and cultural diversity is a major part of what makes the game of soccer so special, and we place the highest priority on respecting every person involved in our game. This includes absolutely everyone associated with our club, from our locker room and front office, all the way through to our fans."

Sources told The Athletic and the Cincinnati Enquirer Jans allegedly used a racial slur in front of a group of players this preseason. The MLS and the MLS Players Association became aware of the incident and launched an investigation. Jans told Berding he used the word when singing along with a song played in the locker room.

Another complaint against Jans alleged the coach made inappropriate comments about slavery.

"I really want to thank everyone at FC Cincinnati," Jans said in a statement Tuesday. "I had a really great time in Cincinnati and with the club, with the staff, players, owners and fans. Especially the fans. I'm really sorry our story ends like this.

"But even if I were to return, there would be too much damage done to be able to move forward successfully. I want to wish the club good luck in the continued building of FC Cincinnati to the next stage."

FC Cincinnati is in Bradenton, Fla., for preseason training. The team will face the New York Red Bulls in their first game of 2020 at 1 p.m. EST March 1 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

Jans led FC Cincinnati to one win, five losses and four draws at the end of the 2019 season.

FC Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp is conducting the search for the next head coach.