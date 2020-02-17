Paulo Dybala has now scored 10 times in Serie A on direct free kicks during his career, after netting another attempt Sunday in Turin, Italy. Photo by Alessandro Di Marco/EPA-EFE

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Juventus star Paulo Dybala bent in a gorgeous free kick from close range during a 2-0 shutout of Brescia in Serie A play.

Dybala's curling and sinking score came in the 38th minute of the triumph Sunday at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. Brescia forward Blorian Aye received his second yellow card and was ejected after taking out Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain on the edge of the box, granting the free kick.

Dybala then stepped up to the spot from about 19 yards out. The Juventus star ran up to the ball and struck it with his left boot. He lifted the shot over the right side of the wall and between several players. The shot flew to the outside of the left post before curving back inside the post at the last minute and finding the back of the net.

Brescia goalie Lorenzo Andrenacci stood motionless as the shot went in.

Juventus held the narrow lead through the halftime whistle before getting some insurance in the 75th minute. Juan Cuadrado passed to Blaise Matuidi just inside the Brescia box during that sequence. Matuidi received the ball before using a back-heel pass to complete a give-and-go sequence with his teammate. Cuadrado finished the play by knocking a right-footed shot into the near-post netting, past a diving Andrenacci.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not play in Sunday's match, with the Italian club opting to rest its star player.

"We started well, then after 10 minutes of impasse we unlocked the game and with them down to ten we moved the ball well," Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri told reporters. "Dybala had freedom on the offensive front and Cuadrado was good at adapting."

Juventus battles SPAL in Serie A play at noon EST Saturday in Ferrara, Italy.