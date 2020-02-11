Hertha Berlin said former coach Jurgen Klinsmann gave the club no indication he was stepping down before he resigned Tuesday morning. Photo by Hayoung Jeon/EPA-EFE

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Former United States Men's National Team manager Jurgen Klinsmann left German soccer club Hertha Berlin after just 76 days on the job.

Klinsmann informed the club of his decision to leave Tuesday morning. Hertha canceled its Tuesday afternoon field training session in the wake of the news.

The Bundesliga club said it was "surprised" by Klinsmann's exit and "there were no indications" that the coach was leaving. Hertha hired Klinsmann Nov. 26. He had three wins, four losses and three ties in 10 matches. Hertha sits in 14th place in the Bundesliga. They are six points out of relegation consideration.

Alexander Nouri will take over as interim manager as the team looks to fill the position permanently.

Klinsmann commented on his decision in a Facebook post. He thanked Hertha players, fans and the team staff for their support. He also referenced a lack of support from the team's front office as a reason for leaving.

"It was an incredibly exciting time for me with many new interesting insights," Klinsmann wrote. "The club and the city have grown on me even more.

"In late November, we followed the request of the club leadership with a highly competent team and helped out during a difficult time. Within a relatively short period of time we set out on a good path. Also because of the support of many people we put six points between us and the relegation playoff place despite mostly difficult games. I am more than convinced that Hertha will reach its goal to stay up."

Klinsmann said he needed "the trust of the acting persons" for the job and if they weren't guaranteed he couldn't live up to his "potential as a head coach" or "fulfill" his responsibility.

"That's why, after long consideration, I have come to the conclusion that I will leave my post as the Hertha Berlin head coach and return to my initial long-term task as a member of the supervisory board," Klinsmann wrote. "The supporters, the players and staff have grown dear to me in this time and that's why I will continue to cheer for Hertha.

"I continue to look forward to the many encounters with you in the city or in the stadium."

Hertha is on a three-match winless streak. Klinsmann's club went six games without a loss from Dec. 6 through Jan. 12.

"We were very surprised by what happened this morning," Hertha general manager Michael Preetz said in a news release. "There were no previous indications of this decision, especially after the support shown throughout a busy winter transfer market in regards to signings. We will provide further information as the situation develops."

Klinsmann, 55, began his managerial career with the German national team in 2004. He went on to coach Bayern Munich before being fired in 2009. Klinsmann served as the U.S. men's coach from 2011 until being fired in 2016.

Hertha takes on Paderborn in Bundesliga play at 9:30 a.m. EST Saturday at the Benteler Arena in Paderborn, Germany.