U.S. Women's National Team star Lindsey Horan (R), shown here in a game last year, scored in the 71st minute of a win against Canada Sunday in Carson, Calif. File Photo by Srdjan Suki/EPA-EFE

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Women's National Team outscored the opposition 25-0 in five CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifier tournament games, capped off with a 3-0 triumph against Canada in the final.

Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe each scored second-half goals for the U.S. women's team in the win Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Williams also had two assists.

"This is our expectation," American striker Christen Press told reporters. "We go into every tournament with the pressure to win. I think the most important thing is to qualify. We are super excited and proud of ourselves for that. To top it off with this game is excellent for us."

Canada had a defensive miscue when they allowed the first goal of the game in the 60th minute. Williams stole a loose ball in the box during that sequence. She finished the play with a blast into the upper right corner of the net.

Williams passed to Horan in the 71st minute to put the U.S. women's team up 2-0. Williams and Horan were just inside the box during the sequence, before Williams slid a pass to her left. Horan collected the feed and grounded a left-footed shot into the right side of the goal, beating Canada's Stephanie Labbe.

Williams picked up her second assist in the 87th minute. She led Rapinoe into the box with a pass behind the defense to set up that score. Rapinoe chased down the pass before slipping a shot into the near-post netting, beating a diving Labbe for the final goal of the match.

The U.S. women's team and Canada had qualified for the Olympics before the game by winning Friday in the semifinals. The Americans battle England in the group stage of the 2020 SheBelievesCup at 7 p.m. EST March 5 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

"I think this team is just going to get better and better," U.S. women's team coach Vlatko Andonovski said.