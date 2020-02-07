Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona had appeared in the previous six Copa del Rey finals, before being knocked out by Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinals Thursday in Bilbao, Spain. Photo by Miguel Tona/EPA-EFE

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Sergio Busquets scored a goal against his own team in stoppage time to knock Barcelona out of the Copa del Rey, stopping the La Liga power from making it to the soccer tournament's final for the first time since 2013.

The miscue occurred in the 93rd minute of the 1-0 quarterfinal loss to Athletic Bilbao on Thursday at San Mames in Bilbao, Spain.

"We are out of the tournament now, but I think there are really positive aspects," Barcelona manager Quique Setien told FCBarcelona.com.

Athletic Bilbao's Ibai Gomez dribbled on the right flank at the start of the game's lone scoring sequence. He sent a cross curling toward the near post from about 30 yards out. Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams waited for the ball to fall in, before Busquets got his head on the feed. The ball then went toward the far post, beating Barcelona goalie Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona rivals Real Madrid also failed to reach the semifinal draw after losing 4-3 to Real Sociedad in the quarterfinals. The Copa del Rey semifinals will not feature Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid for the first time since 2002-03.

"We lost, but I think we have to be happy because we played well on a really difficult ground like this one," Barcelona's Gerard Pique said. "We had control of the game and created plenty of chances but didn't score. I'm sure we will change our current situation, which isn't the best."

Barcelona has a record 30 titles at the Copa del Rey tournament.

Friday's semifinal draw revealed matchups including: Real Sociedad against Mirandes and Athletic Bilbao against Granada. Those games will be played in two legs on Wednesday and March 4.

Barcelona battles Real Betis in La Liga at 3 p.m. EST Sunday at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, Spain.