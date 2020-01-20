Cristiano Ronaldo has 736 career goals after scoring twice during a win against Parma. Photo by Alessandro Di Marco/EPA-EFE

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo climbed into the top five on the all-time goal scoring list with two scores in a win against Parma.

Ronaldo netted the scores in the 43rd minute and 58th minute of the 2-1 triumph Sunday at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. He passed German legend Gerd Muller to move into fifth place on the all-time scoring list. Ronaldo now has 736 career goals.

"Today it was important to win, we knew it and we played a difficult game well," Ronaldo told reporters. "Parma is an excellent team and, for me, having helped the team win with two goals is very nice.

"In the final minutes they went up and put us in difficulty, and even though we suffered, we [earned] three fundamental points."

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi touched the ball out to Ronaldo at the top of the box during the game's first scoring sequence. Ronaldo took control of the feed before putting a move on a defender inside the box. He then put the ball on his right foot before smacking a shot into the near-post netting, beating Parma keeper Luigi Sepe.

Andreas Cornelius scored an equalizer in the 55th minute for Parma before Ronaldo scored the game-winning goal three minutes later.

Juventus star Paulo Dybala brought in a pass on the right flank at the start of the sequence. Dybala then dribbled into the box before sending a short pass into an oncoming Ronaldo. Ronaldo used his first touch to place a shot into the left side of the net, beating Sepe for a second time.

Josef Bican of the Czech Republic has the most goals on the all-time list, with 805 scores. Romario, Pele and Ferenc Puskas join Ronaldo and Bican in the top five.

Juventus battles Roma in Coppa Italia play at 2:45 p.m. EST Wednesday in Turin.