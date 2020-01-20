Lionel Messi (L) has three goals in his last four games for Barcelona. Photo by Enric Fontcuberta/EPA-EFE

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi finished off a beautiful Arturo Vidal pass with a late score to lead his squad to a La Liga win against Granada.

Messi's latest goal came in the 76th minute of the 1-0 triumph Sunday at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner fired a pass into Antoine Griezmann at the start of the game's lone scoring sequence. Griezmann then sent a quick pass into Vidal. The Granada defense swarmed Vidal, but the Barcelona midfielder managed to get his boot on top of the ball. Vidal then blindly slipped the ball to Messi, who ran into the box.

Messi used his first touch to place a shot into the left corner of the goal, beating Granada keeper Rui Silva.

"It was a really important win, as we continue at the top of the table after a bad run of results," Barcelona star Sergio Busquets told FCBarcelona.com.

Messi's score led to Quique Setien's first win as Barcelona manager. Barcelona resumes play with a Copa del Rey matchup against Ibiza at 1 p.m. EST Wednesday before a La Liga match Saturday in Valencia, Spain.