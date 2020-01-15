Paulo Dybala (R) had two goals and an assist, while Gonzalo Higuain (21) had a goal and an assist in Juventus' win against Udinese Wednesday in Turin, Italy. Photo by Alessandro Di Marco/EPA-EFE

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Juventus stars Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain teamed up for an incredible scoring sequence during a 4-0 win over Udinese, trading a series of quick passes for the first goal of the game.

The score came in the 16th minute of the Copa Italia triumph Wednesday at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

Higuain received a pass while about 30 yards from the goal at the start of the exchange. He then passed the ball back to Dybala. Dybala used his first touch to tap the ball back to Higuain, starting a give-and-go, before running into the box. Higuain then chipped the ball back toward Dybala, who had to run back out of the box to retrieve the feed.

Dybala raced back to the ball and has his back toward the goal before he used his left foot to lob a pass over the defense and ahead of a running Higuain. Higuain brought the ball down with his chest before using his right boot to hit a shot into the left side of the net, beating Udinese goalie Nicolas.

"It was an important game, we wanted to pass the round because we want to win the Italian Cup," Higuain told reporters. "The agreement [of playing styles] with Dybala? I'm fine, we have to do the best for Juve and we hope to help the team win. It is a pleasure to play with great players, today the team did well and now we will have to repeat ourselves against Parma on Sunday."

Dybala gave Juventus a 2-0 lead by making a penalty kick in the 26th minute. He increased the lead to 3-0 with a score -- assisted by Higuain -- in the 57th minute. Douglas Costa scored the final goal by making another penalty kick in the 61st minute.

"The [Copa Italia] knockout fixtures are always an unknown factor, but the feeling in training was that the team was brilliant, so I expected a great performance, and, in fact, we had a good match," Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said. "The first goal is of rare beauty, with trade at full speed."

Ronaldo did not play in Wednesday's match due to an illness. Juventus hosts Parma in a Serie A matchup at 2:45 p.m. EST Sunday in Turin.