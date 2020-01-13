Mexico Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez made his senior debut in 2006 with Chivas before playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Sevilla. Photo by Khaled Elfiqi/EPA-EFE

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Galaxy are in talks to bring Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez to Major League Soccer.

Sources told ESPN, the Los Angeles Times and Marca that the Galaxy has had discussions with Hernandez and his club, Sevilla, regarding a transfer. Sevilla has agreed to let Hernandez go for a transfer valued at $10 million, according to Marca.

"I think he could be good for us," Galaxy Dennis Te Kloese told the Times. "We'll give it a serious try."

Hernandez, 31, joined Sevilla on a transfer from West Ham United in September. He has appeared in just two league games for Sevilla since Nov. 2. Hernandez signed a three-year, $9.7 million contract when he joined the La Liga club based in Sevilla, Spain.

Hernandez could be a solid replacement option for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swedish striker left the Galaxy in November in order to join Italian Serie A club AC Milan. Ibrahimovic scored 31 goals in the MLS regular season and playoffs last season.

"Chicharito" is Mexico's all-time leading scorer with 52 goals in 109 games. He has three goals in 15 appearances at Sevilla. Hernandez has 156 goals in 424 total club appearances. He began his senior career in 2006 at Chivas in Liga MX before a five-year stay at Manchester United.

Hernandez also appeared in games for Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen before joining West Ham United in 2017.

The Galaxy face the Houston Dynamo in their first game of 2020 at 3:30 p.m. EST Feb. 29 at BBVA Stadium in Houston.