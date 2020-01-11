AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic's last goal for the club came in 2012, before he found the net again Saturday in Cagliari, Italy. Photo by Fabio Murru/EPA-EFE/FABIO MURRU

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in his first start since returning to former club AC Milan during a 2-0 win against Cagliari Saturday in Cagliari, Italy.

The score came in the 64th minute of the Serie A triumph. Ibrahimovic left Milan in 2012, before playing at Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and with the Los Angeles Galaxy. He returned to the Italian club in December.

Ibrahimovic's last goal for Milan came in 2012.

"I was worried because I didn't know how much of the match Zlatan could play," Milan manager Stafano Pioli told reporters. "In the second half, I would ask him how he was feeling every five minutes.

"I think he started the game a little tense and worried because it's not easy to make the step up to this level again. The league is very complicated and competitive, so it wasn't easy. But as time went on, I think he even improved his physical condition."

Milan and Cagliari played a scoreless first half before Milan forward Rafael Leao drew first blood in the 46th minute. Samu Castillejo assisted the Leao strike.

Ibrahimovic scored the go-ahead goal less than 20 minutes later. Milan left back Theo Hernandez tracked down a pass on the left flank before spotting Ibrahimovic during the second scoring sequence.

The Milan defender passed the ball back to Ibrahimovic, before Ibrahimovic used his first touch to smack a left-footed shot into the far-post netting, beating Cagliari keeper Robin Olsen.

Ibrahimovic, 38, is the oldest player this season to score in Serie A. Milan battles SPAL at noon Wednesday in Milan, Italy.