Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (L) scored for the first time since Dec. 26 in the Reds win against Tottenham Hotspur Saturday in London. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino ripped a shot into the far-post netting in the first half for the only score of the game in Liverpool's 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The strike came in the 37th minute of the Premier League affair. The Reds are now 16 points ahead of the field in the Premier League standings. Liverpool's 61 points is a Premier League record through 21 games.

"When I went to [Firmino] and wanted to give him a hug after the game, he wanted to stop and talk first," Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said. "He said, 'I know I should have scored more goals.' It was absolutely not what I wanted to say!"

The Reds and Spurs played an even first half before Liverpool drew first blood. Tottenham failed to clear the ball out of the box after a Liverpool throw in during the sequence. Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson headed the ball into the box, before Mohamed Salah gained control. Salah then slid a short pass to Firmino on the left side of the box.

Firmino took a soft touch, separating himself from a defender, before ripping a left-footed shot into the right side of the net, beating Spurs goalie Paulo Gazzaniga.

Liverpool takes on Manchester United in another Premier League clash at 11:30 a.m. EST Jan. 19 at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Tottenham faces Middlesbrough at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in London.