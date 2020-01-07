Luka Modric has scored 15 goals in 214 games with Real Madrid Photo by Raul Caro/EPA-EFE

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Three Major League Soccer teams have been linked to Real Madrid's Luka Modric and a possible move to the United States.

Sources told ESPN Modric has been approached by D.C. United, Inter Miami and Atlanta United in recent weeks, but there is no prospect of a move in the "short or medium term." Sources informed the Guardian and several Spanish media outlets of Inter Miami's interest in Modric in November. Sources told The Athletic D.C. United has had talks with Modric's representation.

Modric's contract with the La Liga club expires after the 2019-2020 season. The Croatian is widely-regarded as one of the world's best central midfielders. Modric guided Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final, before a loss to France.

He joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner played in Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina before jumping to the Premier League with Spurs.

Modric, 34, has scored 15 goals in 214 games with Real Madrid. He has 16 goals in 127 international appearances for Croatia. The star midfielder scored in stoppage time of Real Madrid's La Liga win against Getafe Saturday in Getafe, Spain. Real Madrid faces Valencia at 2 p.m. EST Wednesday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Inter Miami and Atlanta United begin their 2020 MLS campaigns Feb. 29, while Inter Miami takes the field for their first game in franchise history March 1.