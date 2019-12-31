New Inter Miami CF manager Diego Alonso has been working as a TV analyst since being fired by Monterrey in September. Photo by Francisco Guasco/EPA-EFE

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Diego Alonso has been hired to be the head coach of first-year Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami announced the hire Monday. Alonso was C.F. Monterrey manager from May 2018 until being fired in September. He also spent three years coaching C.F. Pachuca in Mexico's Liga MX. He is the only head coach in history to win the Concacaf Champions League with two different teams.

"In Diego we found a manager that fits our culture and has a strong desire to build a winning club for our fans. He brings a lot of experience and championship-winning mentality as we begin our drive to be among the best clubs in the Americas," Inter Miami sporting director Paul McDonough said.

"We have big aspirations for our club and believe Diego has the right drive, passion and leadership to accomplish our goals."

Alonso began his managerial career in 2011 at Bella Vista in Uruguay. He also managed Club Guarani and Club Olimpia in Paraguay and Club Atletico Penarol in Uruguay. The Uruguay native scored more than 100 goals in more than 320 games during his playing career.

Inter Miami begins its inaugural season March 1 at LAFC.