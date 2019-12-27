Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 30 goals during his 2018-2019 Major League Soccer campaign with the Los Angeles Galaxy. Photo by Paul Buck/EPA-EFE

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has accepted a bid to play at Serie A squad AC Milan.

Sources informed Sky Sports, the Guardian and Bleacher Report of Ibrahimovic's decision to join return to the Italian club. He will return to his former team on an initial six-month contract. Ibrahimovic is expected to be in the lineup for a game against Sampdoria Jan. 6 at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

The club has yet to announce the signing, but Ibrahimovic hinted at his decision on social media by posting a photo of himself with red eyes on his Instagram story.

Ibrahimovic, 38, had his first tenure with Milan while on loan from Barcelona during the 2010-2011 season. He joined the club permanently for the 2011 to 2012 season, before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain.

He announced his departure from Major League Soccer Nov. 14, after two seasons with the Los Angeles Galaxy. Ibrahimovic scored 22 goals in 2018 before his 30-goal campaign in 2019.

The star striker announced in late November that he purchased a portion of Swedish soccer club Hammarby, but did not say if he intended to play for the team.

The 6-foot-5 forward came to the Galaxy from Premier League power Manchester United in 2018. Ibrahimovic began his senior playing career in 1999 with Malmo FF. He also had tenures with Ajax, Juventus and Inter Milan, in addition to his time at Barcelona, Milan and Paris Saint-German. He has made 117 appearances for Sweden's national team.