Inter Miami signs D Denso Ulysse, G Drake Callender

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- David Beckham's Major League Soccer squad Inter Miami CF has signed defender Denso Ulysse and goalie Drake Callender.

Inter Miami announced the signings Tuesday. The MLS expansion squad begins play in 2020. Ulysse, 21, joins Inter Miami after transferring from the Tacoma Defiance, a USL Championship team. Inter Miami acquired Drake Callender's homegrown player rights Nov. 12 from the San Jose Earthquakes.

"We're happy to add a player with Denso's potential to our inaugural roster," Inter Miami sporting director Paul McDonough said. "He has had tremendous success in the USL, and we hope to continue his upward trajectory."

Ulysse spent three seasons with the Seattle Sounders' USL Championship team. He was called up to the Haitian under-23 national team in July and for September's CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers.

Callender, 22, was acquired for the first pick in the second round of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. The 6-foot-3 goalie had 16 clean sheets and 54 appearances for the University of California Berkeley. Callender was also invited to the U.S. under-23 men's national team training camp in September.

"We're excited to sign Drake to a contract after acquiring his Homegrown Rights from San Jose," McDonough said of Callender. "He's a driven, young goalkeeper who stood out at the collegiate level both on and off the pitch."

Inter Miami's first game in MLS against LAFC at 5:30 p.m. EST Sunday, March 1 at Ban of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Inter Miami's first home game is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.