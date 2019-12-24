Liverpool shuts down midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for 2019

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out indefinitely after sustaining an ankle injury. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Premier League soccer power Liverpool has opted to shut down midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the remainder of 2019.

That means he will miss the Reds' league matches against Leicester City and Wolverhampton. Liverpool announced the midfielder's status Tuesday, but did not say when he will return.

Oxlade-Chamberlain sustained an ankle ligament injury during the Reds' win against Flamengo in the Club World Cup final Saturday in Doha, Qatar.

"The ankle [is] what we probably expected; you have three ligaments on the outside of the ankle, one of them is damaged," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.

"Now we have to see how quickly we can fix that. I don't know exactly. I had that injury myself, but it was years ago and it can take a while or can be quick, we have to see."

The Reds battle Leicester City at 3 p.m. EST Thursday at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. They host Wolves at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool sits atop the Premier League standings, 10 points ahead of second-place Leicester City and 11 points ahead of third-place Manchester City.